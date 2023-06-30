International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 165,451 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Ford Motor by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.6 %

F traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,180,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,136,680. The firm has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

