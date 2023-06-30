International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1,460.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,774,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,137,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,876 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2,422.5% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 2,186,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,587 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,482,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,719 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCL traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.36. The company had a trading volume of 37,296,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,008,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.52. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.64) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCL shares. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.97.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

