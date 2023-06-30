International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 8,489 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,679 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,489 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at $23,532,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,195,764 shares of company stock worth $1,419,154,047 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.32. The stock had a trading volume of 866,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,180,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $420.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.67 and a 200 day moving average of $146.55. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.06 and a 52-week high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

