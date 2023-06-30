International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 44,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POCT. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.0 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.29. 25,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49. The firm has a market cap of $520.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.