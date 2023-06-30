International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,956 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,571,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,772. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 113.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $1,025,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,808,228 shares in the company, valued at $295,718,074.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,808,228 shares in the company, valued at $295,718,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

