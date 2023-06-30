International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 6.38% of Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 481.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 12,511 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSMC remained flat at $12.06 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,111 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15. Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.39.

About Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF

The Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (PSMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks strong total returns over a full market cycle while maintaining a conservative risk profile relative to the stock market.

