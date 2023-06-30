International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $3.94 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,793 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.6% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $561,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $466.44. 302,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $432.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $468.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.90.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,074,783 shares of company stock worth $440,437,914. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

