International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.32. 76,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,123. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.71. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $128.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.