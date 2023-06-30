International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,226 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAPE. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $823,000.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CAPE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.44. 378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,302. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.44.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Company Profile

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

