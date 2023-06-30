International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 199,627 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 199,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.38% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,900,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,204,000 after buying an additional 340,279 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,958,000 after buying an additional 412,101 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,133,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,196,000 after buying an additional 60,479 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after buying an additional 650,217 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 626,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,698,000 after buying an additional 87,575 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.88. 235,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,381. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $104.62 and a one year high of $153.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.87.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.