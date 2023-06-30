International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 17,673 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 184,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,206. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

