Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,657 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.5% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Intel were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

INTC stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.31. 5,683,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,553,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.94 billion, a PE ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

