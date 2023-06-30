Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,398,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Intel were worth $109,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average is $29.54. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The company has a market cap of $137.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

