Insider Selling: Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report) Director Thomas Aloysius Jr. Crowley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $11,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291 shares in the company, valued at $573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Aloysius Jr. Crowley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Thomas Aloysius Jr. Crowley sold 291 shares of Myomo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $485.97.

On Thursday, June 8th, Thomas Aloysius Jr. Crowley sold 3,000 shares of Myomo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $6,450.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Thomas Aloysius Jr. Crowley sold 3,500 shares of Myomo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $8,015.00.

Myomo Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:MYO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. 553,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,865. Myomo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $10.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Myomo ( NYSEAMERICAN:MYO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. Myomo had a negative net margin of 69.71% and a negative return on equity of 123.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Myomo, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Myomo by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Myomo by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 153,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myomo during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Myomo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Myomo by 516.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 91,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Myomo in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

Further Reading

