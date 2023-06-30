Insider Selling: GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Major Shareholder Sells 171,430 Shares of Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 171,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $12,024,100.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,763,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,991,739.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 371,725 shares of GMS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $25,537,507.50.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 35,278 shares of GMS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total transaction of $2,408,429.06.

On Friday, June 16th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 800,000 shares of GMS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $52,848,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 80,071 shares of GMS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $5,355,949.19.

On Monday, June 12th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of GMS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $13,668,399.09.

GMS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GMS traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.28. 967,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,869. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.85. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $72.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of GMS by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth about $1,434,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in GMS by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GMS by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

About GMS



GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

