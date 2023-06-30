Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Sells 53,671 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) CEO Michael Burkland sold 53,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,293,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Burkland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Michael Burkland sold 107,340 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $8,045,133.00.

Five9 Stock Up 2.6 %

FIVN stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.45. 1,243,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 5.00. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $120.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.07 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Five9 by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

About Five9

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

