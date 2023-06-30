Insider Selling: Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) Insider Sells 4,384 Shares of Stock

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) insider William Jacob Savage sold 4,384 shares of Disc Medicine Opco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $219,112.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,731.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Disc Medicine Opco Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ IRON traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $44.40. 359,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,791. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.77. Disc Medicine Opco Inc has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $57.70.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53). Equities research analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine Opco

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRON shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRON. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 2,709.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

