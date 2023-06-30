Insider Selling: CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) General Counsel Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paul T. Quinlan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $51,850.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CBAY stock traded up $3.11 on Friday, hitting $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,241,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,627. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBAY. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

