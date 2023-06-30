Insider Buying: Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Buys £124.32 in Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Free Report) insider Paula Bell purchased 74 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £124.32 ($158.07).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Paula Bell sold 42,984 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.23), for a total value of £75,222 ($95,641.45).

On Monday, April 24th, Paula Bell bought 70 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £124.60 ($158.42).

Spirent Communications Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 162.70 ($2.07) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £969.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,251.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Spirent Communications plc has a 52-week low of GBX 160.20 ($2.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 294 ($3.74). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 178.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 206.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Spirent Communications

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Spirent Communications to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.16) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 200 ($2.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.18) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Spirent Communications to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 250 ($3.18) in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.

