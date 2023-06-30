Insider Buying: DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Major Shareholder Acquires $4,999,999.20 in Stock

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Free Report) major shareholder Koch Thomas Von bought 1,470,588 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,326,435 shares in the company, valued at $14,709,879. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ DMAC opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $112.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.72.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 30,889 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

