Insider Buying: DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Major Shareholder Acquires $4,999,999.20 in Stock

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Free Report) major shareholder Koch Thomas Von bought 1,470,588 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,326,435 shares in the company, valued at $14,709,879. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DMAC opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $112.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.72.
DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.
