Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Trading 19.4% Higher

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 19.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 4,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59.

Immune Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. The company was formerly known as TNI BioTech, Inc and changed its name to Immune Therapeutics, Inc in October 2014. Immune Therapeutics, Inc is based in Winter Park, Florida.

