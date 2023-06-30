Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Short Interest Update

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Immune Therapeutics Stock Performance
OTCMKTS IMUN opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. Immune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.45.
About Immune Therapeutics
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Immune Therapeutics
- Verve Therapeutics Gains 20.74% In June as Ark Funds Invest
- Moderna: Declining Performance And Relative Weakness
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Rises On Hopes For Rebound
- Rite Aid Could Become An Acquisition Target
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
Receive News & Ratings for Immune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.