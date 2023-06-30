Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Short Interest Update

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Immune Therapeutics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IMUN opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. Immune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

About Immune Therapeutics

Immune Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. The company was formerly known as TNI BioTech, Inc and changed its name to Immune Therapeutics, Inc in October 2014. Immune Therapeutics, Inc is based in Winter Park, Florida.

