Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 2.3 %

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $28,631,635,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

