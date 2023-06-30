HUNT (HUNT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.00 Million

HUNT (HUNT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 30th. HUNT has a total market cap of $59.22 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000988 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HUNT has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HUNT Profile

HUNT launched on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

