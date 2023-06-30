Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDAR) Short Interest Update

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDAR – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hudson Acquisition I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUDAR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. 486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,000. Hudson Acquisition I has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Acquisition I

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

