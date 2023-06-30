HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.99 Per Share (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.32. The consensus estimate for HomeTrust Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $21.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.90. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $30.79. The company has a market cap of $371.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $49.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.95 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.47%.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director Robert E. James purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,268.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $99,124. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,578,000 after acquiring an additional 163,812 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,987,000 after purchasing an additional 195,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,612,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 27,898 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

