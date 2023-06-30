holoride (RIDE) Price Hits $0.0185

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. holoride has a total market cap of $13.01 million and $178,299.75 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, holoride has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,857.57 or 0.06143993 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00042087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00029908 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00016539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013391 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About holoride

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01869159 USD and is up 3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $162,963.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.