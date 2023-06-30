holoride Price Hits $0.0184 on Top Exchanges (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. holoride has a market cap of $12.93 million and approximately $155,682.86 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, holoride has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,862.55 or 0.06068902 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00042018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00029659 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00016326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013241 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01808734 USD and is down -3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $167,573.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.