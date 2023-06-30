Hoertkorn Richard Charles Sells 41 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,174 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.2% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after acquiring an additional 91,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. TD Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.79.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $296.26. 359,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,717. The firm has a market cap of $216.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $298.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.97.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

