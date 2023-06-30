Hoertkorn Richard Charles Purchases Shares of 534 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOOG. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,391. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $199.36 and a 12-month high of $258.99.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.