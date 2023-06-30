HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Down 3.5%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.43 and last traded at $11.43. 142,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 283,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of HighPeak Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.27). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $223.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,313,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,265,000 after buying an additional 2,313,744 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 495.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 190,169 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 165,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after buying an additional 159,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 891,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,396,000 after buying an additional 140,898 shares in the last quarter. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HighPeak Energy

(Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

