HI One Day Volume Reaches $102,734.89 (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. HI has a market capitalization of $8.87 million and $102,734.89 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017863 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00018459 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013869 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,397.51 or 1.00043635 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00328546 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $91,628.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

