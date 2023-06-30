HI (HI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $129,789.60

HI (HI) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. HI has a total market capitalization of $8.32 million and approximately $129,789.60 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HI has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017522 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00019228 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014008 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,960.64 or 0.99984630 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00321505 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $107,529.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.