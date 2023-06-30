HF Advisory Group LLC Sells 583 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

HF Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,894 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank boosted its position in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.53. 1,993,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,848,140. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $223.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.73.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

