HF Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

HF Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,455,000 after acquiring an additional 118,951 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,105,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 21.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IQV traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.19. The stock had a trading volume of 164,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,534. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $249.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.92 and a 200 day moving average of $207.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

