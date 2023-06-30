HF Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,059 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.1% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after buying an additional 3,842,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,169,431,000 after purchasing an additional 816,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,980 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,602,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,558,164. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $138.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

