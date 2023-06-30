HF Advisory Group LLC Purchases 588 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

BND traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $72.57. 1,162,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,981,593. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

