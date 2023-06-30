HF Advisory Group LLC Has $775,000 Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

HF Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,754,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,462,912. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.80. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The stock has a market cap of $524.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.489 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.