HF Advisory Group LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 289,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after acquiring an additional 19,538 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 145,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,031 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.34. 294,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,377. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

