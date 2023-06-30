HF Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 355.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

MDYV traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $68.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,376. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.76.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

