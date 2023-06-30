HF Advisory Group LLC Buys 562 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.38. 140,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,645. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average of $46.64. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $50.46.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

