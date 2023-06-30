HF Advisory Group LLC Buys 334 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,681,000 after buying an additional 363,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mondelez International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,986,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,997,000 after buying an additional 399,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,766. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.70. The company has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

