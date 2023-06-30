HF Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,136 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its position in shares of GSK by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,687 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of GSK by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,044,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,831 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,720,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,001,000 after purchasing an additional 548,735 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,619,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,309,000 after acquiring an additional 434,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 351.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,832 shares in the last quarter. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK remained flat at $35.42 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,496. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.42. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

