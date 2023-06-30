HF Advisory Group LLC Acquires 753 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,916,000 after acquiring an additional 527,373 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 196,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 14,364 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.68. 223,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $28.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.48.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1307 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.