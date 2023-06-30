Heron Financial Group LLC Has $202,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Heron Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 61.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,105 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Wealth Management Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 39,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.74.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

