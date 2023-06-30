Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Hits $4.81 on Major Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 30th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $175.57 million and approximately $200,871.45 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.81 or 0.00015946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00019115 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014036 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,175.48 or 1.00123430 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.8527319 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $203,259.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

