Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Henry Schein by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3,594.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,800,343.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,555 shares in the company, valued at $14,973,520.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.14.

NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.18. 195,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,000. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.32. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

