Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Short Interest Down 51.4% in June

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,200 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the May 31st total of 2,139,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 288.9 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hengan International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

OTCMKTS:HEGIF traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 217. Hengan International Group has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $5.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

