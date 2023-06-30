Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.263 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from Hellenic Telecommunications Organization’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HLTOY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.55. 386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $8.87.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

