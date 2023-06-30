Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.263 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from Hellenic Telecommunications Organization’s previous dividend of $0.25.
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HLTOY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.55. 386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $8.87.
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile
