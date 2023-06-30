Head-To-Head Comparison: Netcapital (OTCMKTS:NCPL) vs. Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Netcapital (OTCMKTS:NCPL – Free Report) and Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Netcapital and Hargreaves Lansdown’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netcapital $5.48 million 1.24 $3.50 million $0.52 2.15 Hargreaves Lansdown $776.11 million N/A $287.92 million N/A N/A

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than Netcapital.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netcapital 0 0 0 0 N/A Hargreaves Lansdown 2 2 2 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Netcapital and Hargreaves Lansdown, as reported by MarketBeat.

Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus price target of $818.50, indicating a potential upside of 3,790.21%. Given Hargreaves Lansdown’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hargreaves Lansdown is more favorable than Netcapital.

Profitability

This table compares Netcapital and Hargreaves Lansdown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netcapital 33.83% 8.71% 7.41% Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.9% of Netcapital shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Netcapital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Netcapital beats Hargreaves Lansdown on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netcapital

Netcapital Inc. operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. It also provides various services, including a fully automated onboarding process; automated filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; email marketing to its proprietary list of investors; rolling closes, which provide potential access to liquidity before final close date of offering; assistance with annual filings; and ongoing support services. In addition, the company offers advisory services, such as incubation of technology start-ups; investor introduction; digital marketing; website design, software, and software development; message crafting, including pitch decks, offering pages, and ad creation; strategic advice; and technology consulting services. Further, it provides business valuations; fairness and solvency opinions; ESOP feasibility and valuation; non-cash charitable contributions; economic analysis of damages; intellectual property appraisals; and compensation studies. Netcapital Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Netcapital Inc. is a subsidiary of NetCapital Systems LLC.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; accounts for children; and foreign currency exchange, retirement, and financial advisory services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

